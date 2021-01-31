Winter Weather Travel WATCH issued for Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a Winter Weather Travel WATCH for Allen County.

The WATCH is due to the heavy snowfall that occurred overnight into Sunday. The large amounts of snow have caused the roads to be snow-covered, slick, and hazardous.

Residents of Allen County are asked to avoid travel if possible while crews work to clear and treat primary roads this morning.

Those who need to travel this morning are asked to make sure to completely clear snow from their vehicles before traveling. Drive slower than normal and plan to slide when stopping or turning.

Be sure to bring a heavy winter coat, hat, and gloves to keep warm should your car slide off of the road and become stuck in the snow.

During a travel WATCH, conditions are threatening to the public. During a local travel WATCH, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations is recommended.