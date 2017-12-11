More winter weather incoming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Get ready for more snow.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of northern Indiana and southwest lower Michigan, including Kosciusko, Elkhart, Noble, and LaGrange Counties, through Wednesday morning.

That’s due to a “lake effect” band pushing through the area, bringing accumulations of 5 to 9 inches with localized amounts of up to a foot possible. For areas south of that, including Fort Wayne, you can expect anywhere from 1 to 5 inches before it’s all said and done.

