Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect Until 11 A.M.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Travel times to work and school this morning could be slow going. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from the National Weather Service as slushy, wet snow could make roads hazardous at times this morning. The remaining snowfall today will mainly be contained to the first half of the day with morning commute conditions being the highest concern, but the evening commute will be clear of any weather worries.

Temperatures are expected to drop this morning which will lead to more accumulating snow for the region with several inches possible closer to the Indiana/Michigan Border.

Officials from INDOT have also issued a “Travel Advisory” for Allen and DeKalb Counties in Northeast Indiana amid the winter weather.

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated with the latest forecast with 21 Alive Meterologist Liz Braden and latest travel conditions with WOWO Time Saver Traffic coming up.