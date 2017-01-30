Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service of northern Indiana has issued a winter weather advisory for the northeast corner of the state.

In effect from 7pm tonight to 9am Tuesday, the advisory covers Noble, LaGrange, Elkhart and Steuben Counties, among others, and warns of moderate snowfall spreading throughout the area, with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected.

They’re also warning about potential traffic and travel hazards during the advisory times. Read the full advisory here.