FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, the area is being told to brace for a mix of snow and ice between 5pm today and 1pm tomorrow.

Fort Wayne can expect somewhere between 1 and 3 inches of snow, while it’ll be heavier to the north. Find the full advisory here.

