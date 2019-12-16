Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas south of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s not technically winter yet, but don’t tell Mother Nature that.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for a portion of the WOWO listening area this afternoon.

The National Weather Service says Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford, and Jay Counties could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of additional snow accumulation by tomorrow morning, with locally higher amounts possible and some patchy freezing drizzle also possible.

The advisory is in effect from 4pm today to 9am Tuesday; you should plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel tonight and tomorrow morning.