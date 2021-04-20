Winter weather to hit area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tomorrow morning’s commute could be a dicey one.

The National Weather Service says freezing temperatures brought on by a cold front tonight will make for icy and hazardous driving conditions in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

They’re calling for Bluffton, Fort Wayne, and the areas to the north and northeast to get anywhere from two to six inches of snow accumulation between 7pm tonight and 7am tomorrow, with less accumulation to the west. A freeze warning will be in effect from 10pm until 8am.

