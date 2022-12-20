Winter Storm Watch Issued For Later This Week Across Region

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It is looking a lot like a White Christmas as a major winter storm could potentially develop later this week and bring a variety of winter weather impacts to the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which is in effect from 7 P.M. Thursday until 7 A.M. on Christmas Eve with cold rain expected for much of the day Thursday, but rain is expected to transition to snow overnight into Friday morning.

Snow amount predictions could vary greatly as several inches of snow are possible starting early Friday. Behind the storm, bitter cold air will be pulled into our region with sharply falling temperatures Friday evening and lasting right through the holiday weekend. Stay tuned to WOWO as we will keep you updated with the latest hazardous weather outlook for the holiday weekend.