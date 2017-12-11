Winter storm to strike northern Indiana

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A winter storm is getting ready to strike northern Indiana.

A Winter Strom WARNING will go into effect at 1:00 a.m., Tuesday for Noble and LaGrange Counties. At the same time, a Winter Weather ADVISORY will go into effect for Allen, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties. Both the warning and the advisory will be in effect until 7:00 a.m., Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Total snow accumulations will vary greatly from north to south, with 3 to 5 inches on average. However, you could see up to 8 inches if you’re located north of 30.

Winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph will also cause areas of blowing and drifting snow making travel difficult, especially on east west roads. Be sure to tune into Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Charly Butcher to get the latest traffic and weather.