Winter storm leaves entire state under travel advisories or warnings

INDIANA (WOWO): An overnight winter storm that brought rates of an inch of snowfall per hour in some locations left roads impassable this morning as the entire northeast Indiana region woke up to the biggest snowfall totals in years.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, travel warnings were issued for Adams, Wells, Jay, Grant, Wabash, and Whitley Counties, while everywhere else in northeast Indiana fell under a travel watch.

A travel watch means that travel conditions are dangerous, while a travel warning means that any travel should be restricted to emergency personnel only.

Click here for full details.