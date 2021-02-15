Winter storm arrives, will hang around until Tues. morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The area is seeing another blast of winter weather, as a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through 7am tomorrow.

ABC 21 meteorologist Nick Marusiak says we’ll see a minimum of seven inches of snow before all is said and done, while National Weather Service forecaster Sam Lashley tells WOWO News this storm will likely be “more significant, on a statewide scale, than any other winter storm in the past several years.”

Travel this evening and Tuesday morning is expected to be hazardous.

