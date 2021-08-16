Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth $15.8 million sold in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): If you bought a ticket for Saturday night’s Hoosier Lotto jackpot drawing, you might be a big winner.

One player matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s estimated $15.8 million drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lassus Bros. Oil #32, located at 12010 US Highway 24 W in Fort Wayne.

The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Saturday, August 14 are 8-18-27-31-36-42.

If you have a winning ticket, put it in a secure location, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and call the Hoosier Lottery at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.