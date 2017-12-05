Winners announced from 33rd annual Festival of Trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 2017 Festival of Trees, which took place Nov. 22-29, attracted 22,000 visitors to downtown Fort Wayne. The halls of the Embassy were transformed into a wonderland of Christmas trees under the theme of “Silver Bells.” The annual fundraiser and community event featured 58 uniquely decorated Christmas trees.

Embassy staffers counted up all the votes from visitors for favorite trees to determine the following People’s Choice Award winners:

First Place People’s Choice – Ringing in 90 Years…Emboyd to Embassy, sponsored by the Embassy Board of Directors, decorated by Asher Agency

Second Place People’s Choice – I’ll Have a Blue Christmas Without You, sponsored by King of Carts, decorated by Cheryl Toscos

Third Place People’s Choice – Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas, sponsored by PBS39, decorated by Lisa Rysiawa

Festival of Trees raffle winners were:

Wells Fargo Money tree (cash) – Robin Rose, Fort Wayne

Jefferson Pointe tree (gift certificates) – Sandy Wilfong, Huntington

TinCaps baseball tree (season tickets) – Pam Golden, Fort Wayne

Sleeping Beauty tree (show tickets) – Jody Ross, Fort Wayne

Broadway tree (show tickets) – Amanda Hartman, Fort Wayne

Shopkins Live! tree (show tickets) – Melissa LaCross, Fort Wayne

Peg Perego tree (children’s toys) – Betty Dear, Columbia City

Komets tree (game tickets) – Ed Schneider, Auburn

Mad Ants tree (game tickets) – Amanda Fevurly, Kansas City, KS

The 2017 Tree Decorator awards were announced at the Nov. 21 sponsors’ preview night. First place was awarded to “Constructing Christmas,” sponsored by Shambaugh & Son and decorated by Cindy Friend Design Boutique.

Second place went to “It’s Christmas Time in the City,” sponsored by an anonymous donor and decorated by Jessica Diane Designs.

Third place was won by “Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas,” PBS39, decorated by Lisa Rysiawa.

Founded in 1984, the Festival of Trees supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation. The festival is the organization’s largest annual fundraising event.