Willie Nelson to perform in Fort Wayne this August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Country music legend Willie Nelson will play in Fort Wayne this summer.

Nelson, alongside Alison Krauss, will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Monday, August 5.

Willie Nelson is one of the most successful country music artists in history, with 68 studio albums and 10 live albums.

Singer-songwriter Alison Krauss has received 27 Grammy Awards, making her the most-awarded female artist in Grammy history.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, ticketmaster.com or via the ticketmaster mobile app.