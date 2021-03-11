Will Inflation Get Worse At The Start of Summer?

Bill Dendy, CPA & Money Manager joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the possibility of inflation getting worse in regards to the American economy as a result in the amounts of money being spent in COVID-19 relief spending on a national level.

Dendy has thought that the inflation concerns were only warming up in February, but could be at even more concerning levels by the end of May.

