Will Alternate Electors Save The Day For The GOP

Alternate Electors are a confusing subject when it comes to the Electoral College and deciding the individual who will officially be President of The United States come Inauguration Day this January. To explain the process, Andy Downs from Mike Downs Center For Indiana Politics at Purdue-Fort Wayne joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” and discussed how it may very well be the last longshot effort the GOP can make.

