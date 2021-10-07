“Wild Zoo Halloween” opens Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An annual not-so-spooky Halloween celebration in Fort Wayne is returning.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s 42nd annual Wild Zoo Halloween starts up Saturday and will take place every weekend in October from 11am to 3pm, free for Zoo members or with paid Zoo admission.

The event features your favorite zoo animals, plus special events that include pumpkin carving demos, costume-themed days, and live concerts. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own treat bag, and all treats offered will be palm oil-free or made by companies that are members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.

Find the full list of scheduled events and activities below:

Saturday, October 9

Music by the Atomic Sharks, Noon-3pm

Join Zoo staff in the Australian Plaza for a fun concert.

Sunday, October 10

Music by the Atomic Sharks, Noon-3pm

Join Zoo staff in the Australian Plaza for a fun concert.

Saturday, October 16

Pumpkin Day, 11am-3pm

Watch your favorite Zoo animals (weather permitting) “stomp and chomp” on pumpkin treats. Guess the weight of the giant pumpkin. Watch pumpkin carving demos in front of Monkey Island.

Sunday, October 17

Truck & Tractor Day, 11am-3pm

Supplied by Kenn-Feld John Deere

Saturday, October 23

Princess & Superhero Day, 11am-3pm

Sunday, October 24

Free Endangered Species Carousel Rides, 11am-3pm

Sponsored by Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Saturday, October 30

Galactic Trooper Day, 11am-3pm

Sunday, October 31

Free Z.O.&O. Railroad Rides, 11am-3pm

Sponsored by Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Find more details at the Zoo’s website.