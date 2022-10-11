Wiffle Ball Spooktacular set for this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Wiffle Ball Spooktacular Fundraiser is set to take place this Saturday, October 15 at World Baseball Academy (WBA) in Fort Wayne.

With a $30,000 plus fundraising goal, proceeds of the wiffle ball event go towards the WBA On Deck Initiative, supporting at-risk mentoring, serving over 1,200 kids annually.

Admission is free to the event, with proceeds coming from individual players and teams raising money through the peer-to-peer fundraiser, with a goal of $2,500 per participant.

Awards will be presented for Team of the Year (Top Fundraiser), Best Dressed Team, and Tournament Champion per Division.

WOWO’s Mike Ragz will participate as part of team Dead Air, alongside Team Captain Dan Austin from K105.