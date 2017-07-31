Wife of fallen officer Aaron Allan releases statement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The wife of an Indianapolis-area police officer who was fatally shot while trying to help people inside an overturned car says her husband was honored to serve in law enforcement.
Stacy Allan released a statement Sunday offering thanks for the outpouring of support since Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed Thursday.
She says: “There is no room in my heart for anger or hate, only peace knowing Aaron died doing what he loved.”
Police arrested a 28-year-old Indianapolis man on a preliminary murder charge in Aaron Allan’s death. Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive.
The officer was a 38-year-old father of two. His funeral is planned Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Stacy Allan asks for people to “demonstrate peace and support to our officers and first responders.”