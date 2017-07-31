Wife of fallen officer Aaron Allan releases statement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The wife of an Indianapolis-area police officer who was fatally shot while trying to help people inside an overturned car says her husband was honored to serve in law enforcement.

Stacy Allan released a statement Sunday offering thanks for the outpouring of support since Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed Thursday.

She says: “There is no room in my heart for anger or hate, only peace knowing Aaron died doing what he loved.”

Police arrested a 28-year-old Indianapolis man on a preliminary murder charge in Aaron Allan’s death. Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive.