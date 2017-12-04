Widespread wind gusts tonight and Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Strong winds are anticipated Monday night into Tuesday afternoon. The widespread wind gusts are expected to reach 35-40 mph, with isolated gusts of 40-45 mph.

The wind gusts will increase Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours. Then they will continue into Tuesday afternoon before diminishing, according to meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Travel may become difficult at times due to the strong winds, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown around, so take time to secure any lighter weight items.