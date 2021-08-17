Whose Accountable For Taliban Rise In Afghanistan?

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States.Johnson said it was “fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has accelerated things, but this has in many ways been a chronicle of an event foretold,” but urged Western leaders to work together to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a “breeding ground for terrorism.” This as all U.S. evacuation flights have been suspended at Kabul international airport. A U.S. official says the runway is “not secure” after hundreds of Afghans “breached” the airport walls and flooded the runway. Until the runway is cleared of Afghans desperate to escape following the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country, all U.S. military and charter flights are suspended, the official said.

Chairman, Committee to Defend the President// Former Colorado State Senator (R) Ted Harvey joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the turmoil abroad.

