Whitley County Sheriff detectives need help identifying police impersonator suspect

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (Release) – The Indiana State Police is assisting the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department with their active criminal investigation of an unidentified man impersonating a police officer while conducting a traffic stop in Whitley County, IN.

The incident occurred this past Thursday, March 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00pm. A female driver reported being stopped by a man impersonating as a police officer on a rural stretch of West Lincolnway between Columbia City and Pierceton, Indiana.

Suspect description:

White male

Possibly 30 to 40 years old

Tall with muscular build

Mustache

Wearing a campaign style police hat

Suspect vehicle description:

White passenger car- unknown make/model

Displayed flashing red and blue emergency style lights on the dashboard.

WCSD detectives, in coordination with an Indiana State Police sketch artist, have worked with the victim to create a composite sketch of the suspect.

Authorities are actively seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with information that may help detectives identify this suspect, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department tip line at (260) 244-6410, option 4, or by email tips@whitleysd.com.

At this time, there is no further information that can be released.