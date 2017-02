​WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 10-year-old boy who went missing this afternoon.

Gunnar Hatton was last seen at around 3pm in the southern part of the county, wearing black shoes, a red long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and a gray pull-over sweater.

If you know where he is, call 911.