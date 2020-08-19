Whitley County officials searching for missing man

WHITLEY COUNTY (WOWO): The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a missing endangered person.

Officials say they are looking for Ray A. Boggs, 91, from rural Churubusco. He was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 16. He is not in a vehicle and possibly on foot.

Deputies say Boggs has onset dementia, and usually wears a polo shirt or cut off t-shirt, blue jeans, low top work boots, a ball cap and glasses.

If you have any information or find Boggs, please call the department at 260-244-6410 option 1.