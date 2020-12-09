Whitley County fugitive caught in West Virginia

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A Whitley County fugitive was caught in McDowell County, West Virginia on Tuesday.

The Whitley County Circuit Court issued a felony arrest warrant on Nov. 5 for Jeffrey Lamont Johnson, 46 of Columbia City, for one count of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Officials couldn’t find Johnson as he reportedly fled the state.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department contacted Indiana State Police to begin a search. Officials were led to a home in McDowell County, and contacted the West Virginia State Police for assistance. Johnson was then found and taken into custody by West Virginia State Police without incident.

Johnson is held in the McDowell County Regional Detention and is pending extradition back to Indiana. Once he is returned, he will be held in the Wells County Jail under a $300,000 bond.