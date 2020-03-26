Whitley County announces first positive case of the coronavirus

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Whitley County Health Department announced their first case of COVID-19 or the coronavirus on Thursday.

Officials say that all contacts the person has had are being notified to observe for symptoms. Those may include a fever, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. If you experience any of those symptoms, please contact your doctor or the emergency department of the hospital.

The department urges everyone to self-isolate until April 7 under Gov. Holcomb’s stay at home order.

For questions, please contact the Whitley County Health Department at 260-248-3121.