Whitko High School among top five most spirited in U.S.

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WOWO): Whitko is one of the top five most spirited high schools in the U.S.

At least, that’s what a Varsity Brands competition as determined. Their nation-wide search for “America’s Most Spirited School” has been narrowed down to just five finalists– with Whitko High School among them.

The winning school gets $25,000, with a runner-up awarded $10,000. The results will be announced May 12 at an awards show held in Orlando.

Voting goes through February 21. Until then, anyone can vote for Whitko to win. Voters can visit the site once per day and vote by submitting an email along with their selection of Whitko High School’s name from among the finalists.

Click here to vote.