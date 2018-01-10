White House Press Sec to read Auburn girl’s letter at briefing

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A 6th grader from Auburn will have her words featured in tomorrow’s White House press briefing.

Joy Wolf wrote a letter to President Trump last year to encourage him, saying she can relate to his situation… pointing out that not everyone was happy when she became president of the 5th grade last year, particularly a group of bullies.

“A lot of people are unhappy with me being President and a lot of people are unhappy with you being President, but that’s okay. Those boys were mad at me when all I was trying to do was make 5th grade great again, Jesus loves you, Joy,” the girl’s letter reads.

The girl tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she was excited to hear from the White House this week, when an official contacted her to let her know Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be reading the letter during Thursday’s briefing

She hopes President Trump takes her advice to let criticism “roll off your back”.