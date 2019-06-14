When it comes to homework, dads might be the last person kids ask to help them

By
Jay Prince
-

 

Eric Oldfield with Brainly joins FWMN with Kayla Blakeslee to discuss this interesting study.

Subscribe to the ‘Fort Wayne’s Morning News’ Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here