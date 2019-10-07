What’s Good with WOWO: “Stealing Home”

Two local agencies dedicated to helping people find homes are teaming up for a unique fundraiser. David Buuck of CASS Housing and Andrew Gritzmaker of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne joined News Director Darrin Wright to talk about their “Stealing Home” charity softball game, set for October 12th at Indiana Tech’s Warrior Park on Tillman Rd.:

You can find the Stealing Home Charity Softball Game page on Facebook for more information.

