What’s Good with WOWO: Project Linus

WOWO News Director Darrin Wright speaks with Project Linus Fort Wayne Chapter coordinator Joyce Pickett and their mission to provide some warmth to children going through tough times:
You can learn how to donate materials or funding by clicking here.
Drop-off locations are the following:
FORT WAYNE
Edwards Sewing Center
Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts
NEW HAVEN
City Hall
BLUFFTON
Quilts N Gifts
COLUMBIA CITY
BE Computers
ROANOKE
Fabrics & Friends Quilt Store
WARSAW
Lowery’s Sewing Center
SHIPSHEWANA
Yoder’s Department Store
