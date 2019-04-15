What’s Good with WOWO: Project Linus

By
Darrin Wright
-

WOWO News Director Darrin Wright speaks with Project Linus Fort Wayne Chapter coordinator Joyce Pickett and their mission to provide some warmth to children going through tough times:

You can learn how to donate materials or funding by clicking here.

Drop-off locations are the following:

FORT WAYNE
Edwards Sewing Center
Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts

NEW HAVEN
City Hall

BLUFFTON
Quilts N Gifts

COLUMBIA CITY
BE Computers

ROANOKE
Fabrics & Friends Quilt Store

WARSAW
Lowery’s Sewing Center

SHIPSHEWANA
Yoder’s Department Store

If you see something good in your neighborhood that you think deserves attention or coverage, email us at dwright@wowo.com with “What’s Good” in the subject line.

(Darrin Wright/WOWO News)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here