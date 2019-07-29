What’s Good with WOWO: M.A.K. Chocolates

This series is about finding the positive stuff in and around WOWOland… and that includes what young entrepreneurs Myeka and Kaela are up to. The 18-and-19-year-olds are the founders of M.A.K.’s chocolates, which they tell WOWO’s Pat Miller started with an effort to bring smiles and motivation to the elderly:

