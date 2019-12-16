What’s Good with WOWO: Lifehouse Church medical clinic

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Darrin Wright/WOWO News)

This week, WOWO’s Darrin Wright speaks with Nurse Practitioner Stacy Householder and Coordinator Patsy Hendricks of Lifehouse Church about a free-or-low-cost clinic the church has opened:

Listen here

Learn more about the clinic here.

