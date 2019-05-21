What’s Good with WOWO: “Brighter” women’s conference

By
Darrin Wright
-

This week’s episode of “What’s Good with WOWO,” our series focused on the good things and positive stories in your neighborhoods, features Jim Johnson and Jan Diaz speaking on the “Brighter” women’s conference, part of the “First Fridays Fort Wayne” series.

Learn more about First Fridays here.

Learn more about the conference, and purchase tickets, here.

If you see something good in your neighborhood that you think deserves attention or coverage, tell us about it in an email to dwright@wowo.com with “What’s Good” in the subject line.

