What’s Good with WOWO: “Brighter” women’s conference

This week’s episode of “What’s Good with WOWO,” our series focused on the good things and positive stories in your neighborhoods, features Jim Johnson and Jan Diaz speaking on the “Brighter” women’s conference, part of the “First Fridays Fort Wayne” series.

