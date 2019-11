Annie Streit is a children’s author in Angola who shares a unique story with area school kids. Annie has been confined to a wheelchair since 2005, and uses stories involving pets and children to teach kids about things like disabilities, pet adoption, and everything in-between.

Her books are available on Amazon. If you know of a positive story in your community, tell us about it in an email to news@wowo.com with “What’s Good” in the subject line.