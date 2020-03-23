What you need to know about Indiana’s stay at home order

STATEWIDE (WOWO): Monday afternoon Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statewide stay at home order that is in place from Wednesday, March 25 until Tuesday, April 7.

So, what does this order mean for you? Here are some frequently asked questions with answers.

Is this order mandatory?

Yes, this is mandatory and not a recommendation.

How long will the order be in place?

The order ends on April 7, but it could be extended if necessary.

How will they enforce the order?

Indiana State Police along with local law enforcement to enforce the order. Restaurant and bar restrictions will be enforced by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

What is considered an essential and/or non-essential business?

Essential businesses include grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctors offices, health care facilities, garbage collection, public transit and public service hotlines like SNAP and HIP 2.0. Other essential businesses include laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers. Non-essential businesses include gyms, salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and nail salons. A full list of essential businesses can be found here.

What is an essential activity?

This includes any activity for health and safety. This includes going for walks, walking your dog and seeking medical care for yourself or your pet. Practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet from other neighbors or pets. State parks are open, but welcome centers, inns and other buildings are closed. Playgrounds are closed as well.

Can I attend religious services or activities?

Large gatherings are canceled to fight the spread of COVID-19. Services are encouraged to be livestreamed.

Can I still order takeout?

Yes, restaurants and bars will continue to offer takeout and delivery. However, dine-in is still not allowed.

Do I still have to go to work?

You should stay at home unless your work has been deemed an essential function. If you believe your business is nonessential, discuss that with your employer.

Will public transportation still be available?

Yes, public transportation, ride-sharing and taxis will be available for essential travel.

Can I still fly out of state?

Yes, but travel should be essential.

Will the state close the roads?

No, roads will be open but you should only travel if it is for essential work or your health.

What about the homeless?

State agencies are partnering with community organizations to give the homeless safe shelter.

Can I visit my friends and family?

You should remain at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. You may visit family members who need medical or essential assistance, such as providing food.

Is daycare open?

Yes, daycare is considered an essential business.

Can I pick up meals from my child’s school?

Yes, schools that provide free food services will continue to offer meals for pickup.