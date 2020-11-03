What to do if you suspect voter fraud or intimidation

With this year’s election being among the most contentious in memory, many will be on the lookout for voter fraud. President Trump has warned of fraud repeatedly, especially concerning mail-in ballots, and both sides are accusing the other of intimidation.

If you suspect voter fraud, report it to your state or territorial election office. You can also report it to:

If you witness or suspect voter intimidation or suppression, there are three ways you can report it:

Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.