What to do if you suspect voter fraud or intimidation

With this year’s election being among the most contentious in memory, many will be on the lookout for voter fraud. President Trump has warned of fraud repeatedly, especially concerning mail-in ballots, and both sides are accusing the other of intimidation.
If you suspect voter fraud, report it to your state or territorial election office. You can also report it to:
- A local FBI office
- A local U.S. attorney’s office
- The Public Integrity Section of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division
If you witness or suspect voter intimidation or suppression, there are three ways you can report it:
- Contact your state or territorial election office
- Contact the Voting Section of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice
- Use the Election Complaint Report online form
Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.