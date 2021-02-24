Wells County mother charged in connection to infant’s death

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Wells County mother has been charged in connection to her infant’s death last November.

Crystal Gale Grace is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Grace told police that she was asleep on the couch with her 4-week-old baby when she woke up and the child was not breathing. She called 911 and said in court documents that she thought she rolled over on her baby during the night.

The child suffocated to death according to the Wells County Coroner. The cause of death was ruled the child died by asphyxia due to overlay, with the manner of death ruled an accident.

However, a toxicology report found that Grace had amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her system.

Grace had previously lost another baby in 2004 to SIDs according to court documents.