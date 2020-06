WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A child was last reported in critical condition after being pulled from a Wells County pond yesterday.

Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say the girl had been swimming in a private pond in Keystone when she submerged and didn’t come back up to the water’s surface.

A volunteer firefighter pulled the girl out of the water after she had been between 8 and 13 feet underwater for approximately 20 minutes.

Her name and age were not released.