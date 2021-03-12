Wells County fugitive found dead near Markle

MARKLE, Ind. (WOWO): The Wells County Sheriff’s Department found a man dead who was wanted for multiple counts of felony invasion of privacy.

Officials tell the Journal-Gazette that 42 year old Scott Kaehr had been working in the southern part of the state and had returned to a home north of Markle.

Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a search warrant and called the Indiana State Police Emergency response team in due to safety concerns, even closing roads while officers were on-scene. Kaehr was found dead on the property. Officials say the cause of his death is under investigation