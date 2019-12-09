Weight limit imposed for Bluffton Road bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bigger vehicles will have to avoid the Bluffton Road Bridge in Fort Wayne for a while.

City Engineer Patrick Zaharako tells WOWO News a 12-ton maximum weight limit has been put in place until further notice:

“We do an annual inspection on this bridge, and there were some concerns brought up, so after a detailed analysis we found some unexpected results that required the addition of the weight limit.”

The bridge is still safe for passenger vehicles, but buses, delivery trucks, and semis will all have to take one of two detour routes:

· Buses and smaller delivery trucks should use Brooklyn Avenue, Taylor Street, and Broadway.

Bluffton Bridge Detour – Semis-Heavy

· Larger semis and heavy industrial/commercial/delivery trucks and vans should use Tillman Road, Lafayette/Clinton/US 27 and Jefferson Boulevard.

Bluffton Bridge Detour – Buses-Smaller Delivery Trucks-vans

The City is seeking federal dollars to help fund an upgrade, but that process is expected to take several years. The weight limit will be imposed until the repairs are made.