Weigand named GE Campus Construction Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne firm has been named the construction manager for redeveloping the city’s former General Electric campus.

Weigand Construction was chosen today by the project’s three development partners: Baltimore-based CrossStreet, Indianapolis-based GreenStreet Limited, and Decatur-based Biggs Development.

They cite Weigand’s recent experience in several downtown Fort Wayne projects, like the construction of Parkview Field, Cityscape Flats, and Ash Skyline Plaza and Skyline Garage.

The mixed-use development project, which should start early next year, will revamp the 32-acre campus into housing, retail, and community and educational spaces. SOQ