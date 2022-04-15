Weekend Events

TinCaps Baseball

This week April 12 – 17 • Parkview Field

Baseball is back at the #1 Minor League Ballpark in the country for the season opener of the Fort Wayne TinCaps! Catch a game Wednesday through Sunday this week.

Art of Scrap 4 – MMA Fight Night

Friday, April 15 • Memorial Coliseum

Come to the Memorial Coliseum for Art of Scrap 2 – a professional and amateur fight show

that will feature top MMA talent from all over the country.

Bunny Tales in the Garden

Friday, April 15 – Saturday, April 16 • Botanical Conservatory

Hop on down to the Botanical Conservatory to meet the Easter Bunny! Enjoy games,

activities, and fun for everyone with spring blooms and cute little Easter animals.

The Art of the Skateboard

Through Sunday, June 12 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Since its debut in the 1950’s, the skateboard has had its ups and downs in pop culture.

Explore the history, art, and culture of the skateboard in this fun, new, multi-part exhibit.

Mark Your Calendars – Broadway at the Embassy: Jersey Boys

Thursday, April 21 • Embassy Theatre

Come to the Embassy to see this true-life musical phenomenon, and go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the legendary Broadway show, Jersey Boys.