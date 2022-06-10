Weekend Events

Germanfest

Wednesday, June 8 – Sunday, June 12 • Headwaters Park

Come eat, drink, and dance together during a week-long celebration of German heritage!

Don’t miss Familienfest on Saturday, June 11 with homecooked food, beer, and activities.

Air Supply

Saturday, June 11 • Foellinger Theatre

The Foellinger Outdoor Theatre kicks off their summer concert series with Australian-English soft rock duo, Air Supply. Come hear their hit songs and trademark harmonies live.

Fort Wayne FC

Saturday, June 11 • Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field

Get your tickets online or at the door and don’t miss the Fort Wayne Football Club’s home

game against South Bend! Enjoy concessions and beverages during the game.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Saturday, June 11 • Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Five-time Grammy nominated blues rocker, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, brings his Fender

guitar to the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, featuring Samantha Fish and more.

Siege of Fort Wayne 1812

Saturday, June 11 – Sunday, June 12 • The Old Fort

Experience living history as The Old Fort recreates the historic Siege of Fort Wayne during

the War of 1812. The weekend features reenactments, artisans, and children’s activities.