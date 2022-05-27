Weekend Events

TinCaps Baseball

Tuesday, May 24 – Sunday, May 29 • Parkview Field

It’s a full week with TinCaps Baseball! Catch a home game Tuesday through Sunday with

postgame fireworks Saturday and Sunday at the #1 Minor League Ballpark in the country.

The Art of the Skateboard

Through Sunday, June 12 • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Since its debut in the 1950’s, the skateboard has had its ups and downs in pop culture.

Explore the history, art, and culture of the skateboard in this fun, multi-part exhibit.

Outdoor Farmers Markets

Saturdays through September 24 • Barr Street & McCullock Park

Stock up on locally sourced, fresh produce, and unique handmade goods at the YLNI Farmers Market on Barr Street and Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market at McCullock Park.

Trek the Trails

Tuesdays through October 27 • Fort Wayne Trails

Bring your helmet and water bottle and join the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven for a

family bike ride every Tuesday at 6PM throughout the summer.

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Monday, May 30 • Memorial Coliseum

This annual parade will begin on Parnell Avenue and end at the Memorial Coliseum for

placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.