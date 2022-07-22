Weekend Events 7/22 – 7/24

Nitro Circus: Good Bad and Rad

Friday, June 22 • Parkview Field

Share the excitement of the crowd as you watch thrill-loving daredevils push the limits in

this stunt-driven, thrill-seeking performance of skill by a wild crew of action sports heroes.

Fort Wayne Pride Fest

Friday, July 22 – Saturday, July 23 • Headwaters Park

Show your support for our LGBTQ+ community with two days of fun for the whole family!

Check out the live entertainment, food, vendor markets, beer tent, kids activities, and more!

SpongeBob the Musical

Saturday, July 23 • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Join SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and all of their friends as they try to save their

undersea world, in this dynamic stage musical based on the favorite Nickelodeon series.

The Iron Horse with Organist Dennis James

Sunday, July 24 • Embassy Theatre

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of great silent films in this series scored by the famous

Grande Page Pipe Organ as Dennis James provides whimsical, musical accompaniments.

Fort Wayne Museum of Art Exhibits

All Summer • Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Come to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art to see the beautiful and inspiring exhibits on display this summer, featuring contemporary glass sculptures, flora in art, fashion, and more.