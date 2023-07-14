Weekend Events 7/14 – 7/16

St. Joe Pickle Festival

Thursday, July 13 – Saturday, July 15 • St. Joe, Indiana

Come for three days of fun including the annual Pickle Festival Parade, food vendors, tours of the pickle factory, and fireworks, plus a Pickle Derby, Pickle Ice Cream, and free kids activities.

Pufferbelly Run, Walk, and Stroll

Saturday, July 15 • Parkview Family YMCA

Join this annual 5/10K, run/walk, and kids fun run down the Pufferbelly Trail! Proceeds will go towards development of Fort Wayne trails, including new sections of the Pufferbelly.

STAR Fest: A Night of Rescue

Saturday, July 15 • Memorial Coliseum

This year’s annual STARFest features co-headliners Tauren Wells and Lecrae. A Night of Rescue will be partnering with Destiny Rescue to help rescue children from human trafficking.

Three Rivers Festival Fireworks Finale

Saturday, July 15 • Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza

One of Northeast Indiana’s largest fireworks displays will wrap up nine days of festival fun! See the Fort Wayne Community Band perform in Freimann Square before the fireworks.

Jazzworks! at the Botanical Conservatory

Saturday, July 15 • Botanical Conservatory

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a spectacular view of the Three Rivers Festival fireworks. Before dark, enjoy food and beverages and groove with jazzy local musicians on the terrace.