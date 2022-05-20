Weekend Events

Comedian Tom Segura
Friday, May 20 • Embassy Theatre
With his Netflix specials and 100+ city, sold out tours, actor, comedian, and writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business.
Peg-Perego Spring Sale
Friday, May 20 – Saturday, May 21 • Peg-Perego Spring Sale
Shop two days of amazing deals on Peg-Perego products! The annual spring sale includes a
great selection of children’s ride-on vehicles, up to 50% off, and baby items.
The Greatest Showman – A Celebration of Humanity!
Friday, May 20 – Sunday, May 22 • First Presbyterian Theater
Using the music of The Greatest Showman and its message of acceptance and love, watch
this rendition of people embracing their lives to reach their dreams through song and dance.
Buskerfest 2022
Saturday, May 21 • Corner of Wayne Street & Calhoun Street
Come enjoy this eclectic mix of live busker performances from around the region. Look for
musicians, fire dancers, living statues, magicians, jugglers, and more!
WWE Live: Sunday Stunner
Sunday, May 22 • Memorial Coliseum
Sunday Stunner comes to the Memorial Coliseum! See the Men’s and Women’s
Championship Triple Threat Matches along with your favorite superstars live in action.