Weekend Events

Comedian Tom Segura

Friday, May 20 • Embassy Theatre

With his Netflix specials and 100+ city, sold out tours, actor, comedian, and writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business.

Peg-Perego Spring Sale

Friday, May 20 – Saturday, May 21 • Peg-Perego Spring Sale

Shop two days of amazing deals on Peg-Perego products! The annual spring sale includes a

great selection of children’s ride-on vehicles, up to 50% off, and baby items.

The Greatest Showman – A Celebration of Humanity!

Friday, May 20 – Sunday, May 22 • First Presbyterian Theater

Using the music of The Greatest Showman and its message of acceptance and love, watch

this rendition of people embracing their lives to reach their dreams through song and dance.

Buskerfest 2022

Saturday, May 21 • Corner of Wayne Street & Calhoun Street

Come enjoy this eclectic mix of live busker performances from around the region. Look for

musicians, fire dancers, living statues, magicians, jugglers, and more!

WWE Live: Sunday Stunner

Sunday, May 22 • Memorial Coliseum

Sunday Stunner comes to the Memorial Coliseum! See the Men’s and Women’s

Championship Triple Threat Matches along with your favorite superstars live in action.