Weekend Events 6/9 – 6/11

Downtown Live!

Fridays June through September 1 • The TriCore Porch off Calhoun Alleyway

Enjoy live music all summer with the return of Downtown Live! presented by Downtown

Fort Wayne, featuring local performers in the art filled alleyways of the Porch Off Calhoun.

Canal Days Car Show and Cruise

Friday, June 9 • New Haven High School

Come to this free car show sponsored by the Corvette Club of Fort Wayne to see all makes

and models of show cars from around the area. Enter your own show car for just $10.

Dino Ranch Live

Friday, June 9 • Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

See Disney Junior’s Dino Ranch on the stage for the first time for a fun-filled, action-packed

live show in their fantastical, “pre-westoric” setting where dinosaurs still roam.

Le Tour De Fort 2023

Saturday, June 10 • GnomeTown Brewing Co, on the Landing

Register for the returning Le Tour De Fort where riders can drink responsibly for a good cause at this annual bicycle pub-crawl to benefit disabled American veterans.

Fort Wayne FC

Sunday, June 11 • Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium – University of St. Francis

Cheer on Fort Wayne FC on their quest for a repeat victory against King’s Hammer FC in their third home game of the season. Enjoy concessions and beverages during the game.