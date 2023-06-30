Weekend Events 6/30 – 7/2

Fort Wayne FC
Wednesday, June 28 & Sunday, July 2 • Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium – University of St. Francis Fort Wayne FC is on a winning streak! Cheer them on at their home games against the Dayton Dutch Lions and Toledo Villa FC. Tickets start at just $5 for kids and $10 for adults.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Hot Summer Nights
Friday, June 30 • Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
Black Pine is home to surrendered exotic animals for the rest of their lives. See the animals and learn about their care during Hot Summer Nights complete with food trucks and activities.
Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field
Saturday, July 1 • Parkview Field
Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in a concert celebration of the American spirit. Enjoy this FREE outdoor concert for the whole family with fireworks accompanying the finale!
tick, tick… BOOM!
Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1 • Arena Dinner Theatre
Come for dinner and stay for the show where everyone will love this youthful, endearing, and thoughtful story featuring strong pop/rock singers and instantly appealing melodies.
An Herban Garden
Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, November 12 • Botanical Conservatory
Learn about the community impact of urban gardening and see herbs in rooftop and container gardens, then “take to the streets” to discover dynamic graffiti art and uptown views.