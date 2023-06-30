Weekend Events 6/30 – 7/2

Fort Wayne FC

Wednesday, June 28 & Sunday, July 2 • Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium – University of St. Francis Fort Wayne FC is on a winning streak! Cheer them on at their home games against the Dayton Dutch Lions and Toledo Villa FC. Tickets start at just $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Hot Summer Nights

Friday, June 30 • Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

Black Pine is home to surrendered exotic animals for the rest of their lives. See the animals and learn about their care during Hot Summer Nights complete with food trucks and activities.

Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field

Saturday, July 1 • Parkview Field

Join the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in a concert celebration of the American spirit. Enjoy this FREE outdoor concert for the whole family with fireworks accompanying the finale!

tick, tick… BOOM!

Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1 • Arena Dinner Theatre

Come for dinner and stay for the show where everyone will love this youthful, endearing, and thoughtful story featuring strong pop/rock singers and instantly appealing melodies.

An Herban Garden

Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, November 12 • Botanical Conservatory

Learn about the community impact of urban gardening and see herbs in rooftop and container gardens, then “take to the streets” to discover dynamic graffiti art and uptown views.